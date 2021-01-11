Megalodons gave birth to large newborns that likely grew by eating unhatched eggs in womb

Added: 11.01.2021 0:24 | 6 views | 0 comments

A new study shows that the gigantic Megalodon or megatooth shark, which lived nearly worldwide roughly 15-3.6 million years ago and reached at least 50 feet (15 meters) in length, gave birth to babies larger than most adult humans.