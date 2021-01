Hubble Space Telescope Focuses on NGC 613



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured the most detailed image so far of the central part of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 613. NGC 613 lies 84.8 million light years away in the southern constellation of Sculptor. Otherwise known as ESO 413-11 and LEDA 5849, this galaxy was discovered by the English [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA