TESS Finds High-Speed Jets, Vortex-Dominated Polar Regions on Nearby Brown Dwarf



Source: socialunderground.com



New observations from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have revealed the presence of high-speed jets, zonal circulation and polar vortices on Luhman 16B, one of the closest brown dwarfs to the Sun. Luhman 16B is a member of the binary brown-dwarf system Luhman 16AB, which is located 6.5 light-years away in the southern constellation [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA