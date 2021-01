Added: 08.01.2021 14:12 | 12 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have detected and studied numerous young star clusters in six merging galaxy systems. “Merging galaxy systems are excellent laboratories to trace cluster formation under extreme gas physical conditions, rare in the local Universe, but typical for star-forming galaxies at cosmic noon,” said Stockholm University astronomer Angela Adamo and [...]