Ginger-Derived Compound May Help Prevent Lupus and Antiphospholipid Syndrome



Added: 07.01.2021 22:19 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: genomediscovery.org



In a study published in the journal JCI Insight, 6-gingerol, the most abundant bioactive compound of ginger root, lowered autoantibody production and helped halt disease progression in mice models of lupus and antiphospholipid syndrome. University of Michigan’s Dr. Ramadan Ali and colleagues looked at lupus, a disease which attacks the body’s own immune system, and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »