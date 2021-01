Added: 07.01.2021 21:18 | 20 views | 0 comments

Using synchrotron radiation at SPring-8 - a large-scale synchrotron radiation facility - researchers have successfully imaged the magnetization dynamics of a hard disk drive (HDD) write head for the first time, with a precision of one ten-billionth of a second. The method makes possible precise analysis of write head operations, accelerating the development of the next-generation write heads and further increasing HDD capacity.