Hawai'i drought during El Niño winter? Not always, according to new research



Added: 07.01.2021 16:24 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.soest.hawaii.edu



El Niño events have long been perceived as a driver for low rainfall in the winter and spring in Hawai'i, creating a six-month wet-season drought. However, a recent study revealed the connection between Hawai'i winter rainfall and El Niño is not as straightforward as previously thought. More in www.sciencedaily.com »