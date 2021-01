Unusual sex chromosomes of platypus, emu and pekin duck



Added: 07.01.2021 16:21 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: schoolbag.info



Three studies uncovered the unusual sex chromosomes of platypus, emu and Pekin duck. Platypus have five pairs of sex chromosomes forming an unusual chain shape, while the sex chromosomes of emu and duck are not as different between sexes as those of human. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Sex