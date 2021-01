Faulty metabolism of Parkinson's medication in the brain linked to severe side effects



Source: scienceofparkinsons.com



Until now, the reason why the drug levodopa (L-Dopa), which reduces the motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease, declines in efficacy after a few years' use has been unknown. A side effect that then often occur is involuntary movements. Scientists have now been able to connect the problems with defective metabolism of L-Dopa in the brain. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists