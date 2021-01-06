Ineffective 'learning styles' theory persists in education



Added: 06.01.2021 16:19 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.swansea.ac.uk



A new review by Swansea University reveals there is widespread belief, around the world, in a teaching method that is not only ineffective but may actually be harmful to learners. For decades educators have been advised to match their teaching to the supposed 'learning styles' of students. However, a new paper by Professor Phil Newton, of Swansea University Medical School, highlights that this ineffective approach is still believed by teachers and calls for a more evidence-based approach to teacher-training. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Teachers, Cher Tags: Students