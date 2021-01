MicroRNAs Play Key Role in Regulation of Circadian Rhythms



Added: 06.01.2021 13:45 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: depts.washington.edu



Formerly thought to be ‘junk DNA,’ microRNAs (miRNAs) are small chains of about two dozen non-coding nucleotides. They are emerging as important regulators of diverse physiological and pathological processes. However, our knowledge of their potential role in regulation of circadian rhythms is limited. In new research, a team of U.S. scientists successfully identified mature miRNAs [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » DNA Tags: Scientists