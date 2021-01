Source of Sunquakes is Submerged beneath Solar Surface, Study Shows



Source: www.esa.int



Ultra-impulsive acoustic emission from a solar flare recently detected by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) indicated submersion of its source beneath the active region that hosted the flare. Sunquakes release acoustic energy in the form of waves that ripple along the Sun’s surface, like waves on a lake, in the minutes following a solar flare. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA