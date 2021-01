Astronomers Discover New Supercluster of Galaxies



Using data from the eROSITA X-ray telescope aboard the Spektrum-Roentgen-Gamma (SRG) observatory, astronomers have detected a previously unknown supercluster of galaxies. “Cosmic structures evolve hierarchically from high density peaks in the primordial density field and form galaxies, galaxy groups, and clusters of galaxies under the action of gravity,” said Dr. Vittorio Ghirardini from the Max-Planck-Institut [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »