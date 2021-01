Brown Fat May Protect against Metabolic and Cardiovascular Diseases



Added: 05.01.2021 20:18 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.jasonsavagephotography.com



White fat stores excess energy, whereas brown and beige fat are thermogenic and dissipate energy as heat. But it is unclear whether individuals with ample brown fat have better health. In a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine, individuals with brown fat had lower prevalences of cardiometabolic diseases, and the presence of brown [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »