Physicists Create ‘Soft’ Supersolid



Added: 05.01.2021 19:13 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.greatrail.com



An international team of experimental and theoretical physicists from Austria and Switzerland has investigated what happens when a dipolar supersolid is brought out of balance. Predicted five decades ago, supersolidity is an exotic phase of matter where superfluidity and crystalline order coexist. In this state, atoms are arranged in a crystalline pattern while at the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Switzerland Tags: Austria