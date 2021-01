Sweat, bleach and gym air quality: Chemical reactions make new airborne chemicals



Added: 05.01.2021 18:01 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



One sweaty, huffing, exercising person emits as many chemicals from their body as up to five sedentary people, according to a new study. And notably, those human emissions, including amino acids from sweat or acetone from breath, chemically combine with bleach cleaners to form new airborne chemicals with unknown impacts to indoor air quality. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals