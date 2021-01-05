Repeated ketamine infusions reduce PTSD symptom severity



Source: ketamineclinicsdirectory.com



Repeated intravenous (IV) ketamine infusions significantly reduce symptom severity in individuals with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the improvement is rapid and maintained for several weeks afterwards, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »