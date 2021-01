Deep neural network predicts transcription factors



Source: towardsdatascience.com



A joint research team has developed a deep neural network named DeepTFactor that predicts transcription factors from protein sequences. DeepTFactor will serve as a useful tool for understanding the regulatory systems of organisms, accelerating the use of deep learning for solving biological problems. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU