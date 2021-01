Viewing upper gastrointestinal cancers in a new light



Added: 05.01.2021 14:56 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: elceclinics.com



Researchers report the use of Linked Color Imaging, an innovative modality that specifically combines selected wavelengths of light for illumination in upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. This method, by enhancing the subtle variations in red and white hues that indicate mucosal transformation, greatly improves the early detection of upper gastrointestinal tract neoplasms as compared with conventional white light illumination. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer, Cher Tags: LinkedIn