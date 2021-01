Neither liquid nor solid



Added: 05.01.2021 14:56 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Discovery of liquid glass sheds light on the old scientific problem of the glass transition: An interdisciplinary team of researchers has uncovered a new state of matter, liquid glass, with previously unknown structural elements - new insights into the nature of glass and its transitions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher