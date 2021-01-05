Bedside EEG test can aid prognosis in unresponsive brain injury patients



Assessing the ability of unresponsive patients with severe brain injury to understand what is being said to them could yield important insights into how they might recover, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »