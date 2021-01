Added: 05.01.2021 13:46 | 3 views | 0 comments

Inspired by the color-changing skin of cuttlefish, octopuses and squids, engineers have created a 3D-printed smart gel that changes shape when exposed to light, becomes 'artificial muscle' and may lead to new military camouflage, soft robotics and flexible displays. The engineers also developed a 3D-printed stretchy material that can reveal colors when light changes.