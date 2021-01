Astronomers Create Radio Map of Perseus Galaxy Cluster



Added: 04.01.2021 18:47 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sci-news.com



Astronomers using NSF’s Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array have produced a high-resolution map of the Perseus cluster, a collection of thousands of galaxies approximately 240 million light-years from Earth. Approximately 11 million light-years across and located 240 million light-years away, the Perseus cluster is named for its host constellation. Also known as Abell 426, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » USA Tags: EU