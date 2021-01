Hubble Spots Nearly Face-On Barred Spiral Galaxy: NGC 2217



Added: 04.01.2021 18:20 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: apod.nasa.gov



Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) has taken a beautiful image of the central part of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 2217. NGC 2217 is located approximately 83 million light-years away in the constellation of Canis Major. Otherwise known as LEDA 18883, AM 0619-271 and ESO 489-42, this galaxy was discovered on January 20, 1835 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »