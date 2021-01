Innovative battery chemistry revolutionizes zinc-air battery



Source: oxisenergy.com



The zinc-air battery is an attractive energy storage technology of the future. Based on an innovative, non-alkaline, aqueous electrolyte, an international research team has developed a new battery chemistry for the zinc-air battery which overcomes the previous technical obstacles. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology