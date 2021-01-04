A polarization-driven guide to making high-performance, versatile solar cells



Source: www.researchgate.net



When solar cells are exposed to sunlight, certain bound 'charge pairs' are generated in its components, which need to be separated for photocurrent generation. Ferroelectric materials, due to their spontaneous electric polarization, are highly efficient at charge separation but do poorly in light-to-electricity conversion. Now, scientists have demonstrated using theoretical calculations that antiperovskite oxides, a class of ferroelectric materials, show large absorption of sunlight, making them suitable photoabsorbers for thin film solar cells.