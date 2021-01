Long live the efficient, pure-blue OLED



Source: aviationphotodigest.com



In work that could help to solve the challenge of finding blue light sources matching the performance of red and green ones for displays using organic light-emitting diodes, researchers have demonstrated devices that produce pure-blue emission with high efficiency, maintain brightness for relatively long times, and lack any expensive metal atoms -- a set of properties that has so far been difficult to obtain simultaneously. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Displays, Cher Tags: Greece