Frequent travel could make you 7% happier



Source: loupiosity.com



People dreaming of travel post-COVID-19 now have some scientific data to support their wanderlust. A new study shows frequent travelers are happier with their lives than people who don't travel at all. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Dreams