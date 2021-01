Added: 04.01.2021 11:05 | 5 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured an amazing new photo of the medium-sized, face-on spiral galaxy NGC 6946. NGC 6946 is located approximately 18 million light-years away, along the border of the northern constellations of Cepheus and Cygnus. Also known as LEDA 65001, UGC 11597 and APG 29, the galaxy has a [...]