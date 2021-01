Mangoes May Help Reduce Facial Wrinkles in Women



Added: 02.01.2021 20:56 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.organicfacts.net



According to a clinical pilot study published in the journal Nutrients, regular intake of modest amounts of Ataulfo mangoes may improve facial wrinkles in fair-skinned postmenopausal women; however, the beneficial effects on skin health may be lost if the intake of mangoes is particularly high. Mangoes may be particularly suited to provide compounds that benefit [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » USA, Lost Tags: Women