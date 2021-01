Added: 01.01.2021 17:24 | 1 views | 0 comments

The Waray dwarf burrowing snake (Levitonius mirus), a new, ‘miniaturized’ genus and species of cyclocorid snake known from both Samar and Leyte Islands, southeastern Philippines, spends most of its time burrowing underground, usually surfacing only after heavy rains in much the same way earthworms tend to wash up on suburban sidewalks after a downpour. The [...]