Astronomers Detect Large-Scale X-Ray Bubbles in Milky Way’s Halo



Added: 31.12.2020 21:09 | 8 views | 0 comments



Astronomers using the eROSITA X-ray telescope onboard the Spektrum-Roentgen-Gamma (SRG) observatory have detected X-ray-emitting bubbles that extend approximately 14,000 parsecs (45,662 light-years) above and below the central region of our Milky Way Galaxy. Launched in July 2019, eROSITA is a large-collecting-area and wide-field-of-view X-ray telescope. Over the course of six months, from December 2019 to [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Money