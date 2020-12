Social media safety messages: Pictures should match the words



Source: ruinmyweek.com



When using social media to nudge people toward safe and healthy behaviors, it's critical to make sure the words match the pictures, according to a new study. After looking at social media posts, parents of young children were better able to recall safety messages such as how to put a baby safely to sleep when the images in the posts aligned with the messages in the text. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Social media, Sleep Tags: Children