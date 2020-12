Added: 30.12.2020 21:39 | 13 views | 0 comments

Quantum teleportation is essential for many quantum information technologies, including long-distance quantum networks. Using fiber-coupled devices, including state-of-the-art low-noise superconducting nanowire single-photon detectors and off-the-shelf optics, scientists from Fermilab, Caltech, AT&T, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the University of Calgary, and Harvard University have demonstrated sustained, long-distance (44 km of fiber) teleportation of photonic qubits at [...]