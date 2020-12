Australian Palm Cockatoos Threatened with Extinction



Palm cockatoos (Probosciger aterrimus), renowned for their human-like musical drumming behavior, are in severe decline, according to a paper published in the journal Biological Conservation. Palm cockatoos are one of the largest cockatoos, reaching 1.2 kg and 65 cm (25.6 inches) in length. Also known as Cape York cockatoos, great palm cockatoos, black macaws, goliath