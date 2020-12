Almost Six Hundred New High-Velocity Stars Spotted in Milky Way



Using data from the Large Sky Area Multi-object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) and ESA's star-mapping satellite Gaia, astronomers have discovered 591 new high-velocity stars in the halo of our Milky Way Galaxy. High-velocity stars are members of Milky Way's halo, moving very fast in highly elliptical orbits around the center of the galaxy.