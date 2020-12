Added: 29.12.2020 19:49 | 10 views | 0 comments

Marine biologists from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History have described a new species of the hermit crab genus Cancellus from a deep bank in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Cancellus is a distinctive genus of hermit crabs in the family Diogenidae, containing over 15 recognized species. [...]