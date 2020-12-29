General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades

Added: 29.12.2020 15:45 | 5 views | 0 comments

What happens in the brain when our conscious awareness fades during general anesthesia and normal sleep? Scientists studied this question with novel experimental designs and functional brain imaging. They succeeded in separating the specific changes related to consciousness from the more widespread overall effects, and discovered that the effects of anesthesia and sleep on brain activity were surprisingly similar. These novel findings point to a common central core brain network fundamental for human consciousness.