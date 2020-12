Is All Dark Matter in Universe Made of Primordial Black Holes?



Source: phys.org



In a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters, an international team of theoretical physicists described a scenario for the formation of primordial black holes from vacuum bubbles in the early Universe and discussed its intriguing realization that can naturally account for all of the dark matter. Primordial black holes are hypothetical compact objects [...]