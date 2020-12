Added: 28.12.2020 21:05 | 8 views | 0 comments

In new research, an international team of scientists examined the dental calculus of individuals who lived during the 2nd millennium BCE in the Southern Levant. Their results provide clear evidence for the consumption of expected staple foods, such as cereals, sesame, and dates, and unexpected turmeric, banana, and soybean. The discovery pushes back the earliest [...]