The parent body of the Almahata Sitta meteorites - space rocks that rained down on the Nubian Desert in Sudan in 2008 - is a 640 to 1,800 km-wide water-rich asteroid that is as yet unknown, according to new research. In October 2008, a 4.1-m-diameter fragment of a carbonaceous chondrite asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere and [...]