Jurassic-Period Mammal Had Powerful and Precise Bite



An early mammal called Priacodon fruitaensis was well adapted for powerful and precise biting, and had a varied faunivorous diet that likely included insects and small vertebrates, according to a University of Bonn-led study. Priacodon fruitaensis lived approximately 150 million years ago (Jurassic period) in what is now Colorado, the United States. The prehistoric animal