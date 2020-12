CERN Physicists Study Strong Interaction between Omega Hyperons and Protons



Source: irfu.cea.fr



Physicists from the ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) Collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have developed a new technique that opens a door to high-precision studies of the dynamics of the strong force between unstable hadrons. Hadrons are composite particles made of two or three quarks bound together by the strong interaction, which [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »