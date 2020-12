Archaeologists Find Evidence of Neolithic Mega-Tsunami in Israel



A catastrophic tsunami occurred sometimes between 7,910 and 7,290 BCE with an extreme 16 m (52.5 feet) wave height and 1.5-3.5 km (0.93-2.2 mile) run-up on the Carmel coast of Israel, according to new research published in the journal PLoS ONE. "Tsunami events in antiquity had a profound influence on coastal societies," said lead author