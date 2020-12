Fleas are Parasitic Scorpionflies, Genetic Analysis Reveals



Fleas are not a separate insect order, as previously thought, and are a lineage of scorpionflies, which evolved when they started feeding on the blood of vertebrates sometime between 290 and 165 million years ago (Permian to Jurassic periods), according to a new genetic analysis of fleas and related insects. Fleas are medically important blood-feeding