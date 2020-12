57,000-Year-Old Frozen Remains of Wolf Pup Found in Canada



Added: 22.12.2020 21:04 | 10 views | 0 comments



An ancient wolf pup, named Zhùr (means ‘wolf’ in the Hän language of the local Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in people), lived approximately 57,000 years ago and died in her den during a collapse of the sediments; during her short life, she ate aquatic resources, and is related to ancient Beringian and Siberian gray wolves (Canis lupus), according [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Canada