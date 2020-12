Fossils of Large-Bodied Crocodile Found in Australia



Added: 22.12.2020 19:58 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: projects.leadr.msu.edu



A new genus and species of prehistoric crocodile, Paludirex vincenti, has been identified from fossils unearthed in Queensland, Australia. Paludirex vincenti roamed Earth during the Pliocene epoch, between 5 and 2.5 million years ago. Nicknamed the ‘swamp king,’ it grew up to 5 m (16.4 feet) long and was capable of preying on giant prehistoric [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia