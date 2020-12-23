New method for imaging exhaled breath could provide insights into COVID-19 transmission



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



A new method for visualizing breath that is exhaled while someone is speaking or singing could provide important new insights into how diseases such as COVID-19 spread and the effectiveness of face masks. More in www.sciencedaily.com »