Bio-inspired endoscope provides 3D visible and near-infrared images simultaneously



Added: 22.12.2020 18:20 | 13 views | 0 comments



Researchers have developed a new bio-inspired medical endoscope that can acquire 3D visible light and near-infrared fluorescence images at the same time. It features an optical design that combines the high-resolution 3D imaging of human vision with the mantis shrimp's capability to simultaneously detect multiple wavelengths of light. More in www.sciencedaily.com »