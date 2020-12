A blazar in the early universe



Added: 22.12.2020 18:20 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.baselinemag.com



Observations with the continent-wide Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) reveal previously unseen details in a jet of material ejected from the core of a galaxy seen as it was when the universe was only about 7% of its current age. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Tim Cook